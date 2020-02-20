Grand jury indicts former Green Bay school counselor on eight counts

A federal grand jury indicted a former Green Bay high school counselor on eight counts of using minors to produce sexually explicit photos and videos.

Todd Naze. Photo: Brown County Jail

Todd Naze, 54, was already charged in state court with recording students and staff using a school bathroom at Green Bay Southwest High School. Investigators say he hid an iPod in a desk in the bathroom.

The videos and photos were made between December 2017 to October 2018, according to the grand jury indictment.

Federal prosecutors say the secretly recorded images captured the girls' pubic areas.

Each of the charges carries 15 to 30 years in prison and up to a $250,000 fine.

Naze made an appearance in federal court in Green Bay earlier this month.

A jury trial is scheduled to start April 27.