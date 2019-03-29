Grand jury charges three Keshena residents in fatal overdose

Three Keshena residents have been charged in connection to a fatal overdose on the Menominee Indian Reservation.

A federal grand jury returned a three-count indictment naming the charged as Alissa M. Waupoose, 28; Ronald J. Frechette, 39; and Kelly Nacotee, 41.

On Sept. 13, 2016, Waupoose and Frechette killed a man by giving him a chemical analog of the powerful opioid fentanyl, according to the indictment.

After the overdose, Nacotee deleted messages between Frechette and the victim, according to the indictment.

Count One of the indictment charges Waupoose and Frechette with Distribution of a Controlled Substance Resulting in Death.

Count Two of the indictment charges Waupoose and Frechette with Second-Degree Murder.

Count Three of the indictment charges Nacotee with Misprision of a Felony.

The indictment was returned March 26 in the Eastern District of Wisconsin.

The charged have not been convicted. If they are found guilty, the charges come with these punishments:

Count One comes with a sentence of 20 years-to-life in federal prison.

Count Two comes with a sentence of life in prison.

Count Three comes with a maximum sentence of three years in prison.