Grand Chute police investigate Friday morning shooting

Grand Chute police is investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital.

Officers responded to the area near Prospect Avenue and Van Dyke Road on Friday morning. The time was not given.

Police were alerted to the incident about two hours after it happened and discovered a man had been shot in his leg. He was sent to the hospital and is expected to be okay.

Officials say the victim and the shooter know each other and the incident happened during an argument between the two people. The shooter was arrested and is being held at the Outagamie County Jail on a recommended charge of second degree recklessly endangering safety.

Names have not been released.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Grand Chute Police Department at 920-832-1575.