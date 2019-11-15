Grand Chute man accused of trying to sexually assault woman he picked up

A 32-year-old Grand Chute man is accused of attempting to sexually assault a woman he picked up in his vehicle, according to Appleton Police.

James Anthony Tuchalski was booked into the Outagamie County Jail for Attempted 2nd Degree Sexual Assault and Felony Bail Jumping, police say.

On Nov. 14, Appleton Police were called to the 200 block of N. Oneida St to investigate a report of an attempted assault.

A 21-year-old woman said she had accepted a ride from a man she didn't know. The man told her he had a gun as a threat to get her to perform a sex act, police say.

Officers quickly located the suspect vehicle and arrested the driver--James Anthony Tuchalski.

Police are asking for anyone with additional information to call them at 920-832-5500.