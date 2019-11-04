Grand Chute hotel evacuated Sunday during drug bust

A Grand Chute motel was evacuated Sunday afternoon during a drug bust.

Police executed a search warrant on a room at the Budget Inn, 1032 S. Westland Dr. They found what they believed were hazardous materials for making drugs. Because some were potentially volatile, people in the motel had to leave.

The state Department of Justice's Clandestine Laboratory Enforcement and Response team was brought in to help clean up the chemicals.

The Grand Chute Fire Department and Outagamie County Emergency Management helped the motel guests during the evacuation.

Asked if they made any arrests, police told us this is an ongoing investigation.