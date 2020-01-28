Grand Chute hope humor helps them catch a wanted woman

It's not unusual for a local law enforcement agency to ask its social media followers to help with an investigation. In fact, it's become a fairly common practice. Grand Chute Police are hoping a little humor in their posts will help to track down a wanted criminal even faster.

From donut jokes, to Baby Yoda offering winter driving tips, the Grand Chute Police Department often uses humor on its social media to engage with followers.

"We do some funny videos, whether it's for ordinances, laws, just things to keep people safe," says Officer Travis Waas.

The department also uses it for more serious issues.

According to Waas, "We typically do a 'Who are you Wednesday' where if we have surveillance footage of a suspect whether it's a retail theft, burglary, or any sort of crime, we throw it out on social media and request assistance from, we call them, our Facebook Faithful our Facebook followers."

This week, however, Grand Chute Police combined the serious with the silly in their attempt to arrest Salena Novak.

In the post, police joke they "never seem to be in the same place at the same time" with Salena, a woman who is wanted on drug, eluding, and hit-and-run charges. Police say they've tried to call her and find her at her Kaukauna home, with no luck. Even asking Novak to start the new year off on the right foot and turn herself in.

The tongue and cheek post is meant to be an attention grabber. The more eyes on it, the better chance police have of arresting an offender.

Waas adds, "When you incorporate just a little bit of that humor to it, it makes people want to read it, makes people want to share it and that's our goal to get the message out there."

At last check with police, Novak wasn't in custody and hadn't turned herself in yet, but police are confident the humor they are using is working.

"Just today, within the hour of posting the funny wanted picture we had over 2,000 shares, where just a regular - do you know this individual - maybe gets somewhere between ten to twenty shares, so it definitely pays off," says Waas.

And with lots of followers and hundreds of comments, police are hoping Novak and anyone they may feature in the future will do the right thing.

