Grand Chute fire creates total loss for storage unit

A storage building and nearby garage sustains heavy damage after a Grand Chute fire on Saturday evening.

Around 3:56 p.m., The Grand Chute Fire Department were called to fire locate at 920 South Mayflower Drive.

The fire crew reported heavy smoke and flames burning through the roof of the metal storage unit. The fire was quickly put out, and a nearby garage is also described to have smoke and heat damage.

One person was looked at on scene for possible smoke inhalation by the Gold Cross Ambulance. They were not transported to a hospital and no other injuries were reported.

Everything within the storage unit is a total loss. This includes a camper and multiple vehicles.

The fire remains under investigation. It is not considered to be suspicious.

