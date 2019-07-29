Grand Chute Walmart robbed by man claiming to have a gun

Grand Chute Police are looking for a man who claimed to have a gun and robbed the Walmart store on N. Mutual Way late Monday morning.

At about 11:30, a white man in his 30s or 40s walked up to the customer service counter. He handed a worker a note demanding money. His note said he had a gun, although he didn't display one.

The man left the store, but police don't know which way he went.

He was wearing a lime green baseball cap, and a two-tone black and gray hoodie. His face and arms were painted.

Police rarely reveal how much is taken in robberies.

If you have information that can help investigators, call (920) 832-1575. You can also anonymously text Grand Chute police by texting 847411 with the word GCPD followed by the information.