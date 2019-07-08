Grand Chute Police looking for man who hit squad before chase

Grand Chute Police are looking for a man who nearly hit an officer and took off at a high rate of speed.

On July 7, at about 8:12 p.m., police were called to the Burger King at 2511 W. College Ave. Someone requested a welfare check on a man in a vehicle in the parking lot. The man had been in his vehicle for several hours. It appeared he had been sleeping.

Officers approached the man who was identified as Rory J. Behling. Police say the 31-year-old backed his vehicle into a squad car, nearly hitting an officer.

Grand Chute Police say Behling took off at a high rate of speed. Officers gave pursuit for a short distance, but had to end it.

Behling's vehicle was located in a nearby neighborhood. A K-9 was sent out to track him. Police put up a drone.

Behling is still at large. There is a warrant out for his arrest.

Rory Behling is described as:

Height: 6'

Weight: 216

Hair color: Brown

Eye color: Blue

If you have information on Rory Behling, call Grand Chute Police at (920) 832-1575. To remain anonymous, text "GCPD" and your tip to 847411.