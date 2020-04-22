Grand Chute Police: Help needed finding person who encountered wrong-way driver

Your help is needed in finding a person who encountered a wrong-way driver on southbound I-41 early Monday morning.

According to Grand Chute Police, investigators are looking for the person who met a wrong-way vehicle between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. on April 20 between the Richmond Street and Prospect Avenue exit.

Police say the driver who encountered the wrong-way vehicle may have information to help police with their investigation of a man who was found in a running vehicle parked in a hotel parking lot just before 3 a.m. that same day.

The man who was in the parked vehicle was woken up by officers, and while they tried to check on him, the man put his vehicle into reverse and hit a Grand Chute squad car.

No officers were injured, and the squad received minor, cosmetic damage.

Then, the driver put his vehicle in drive and moved forward, and ended up hitting two vehicles before exiting the lot onto N. Westhill Boulevard.

Officials say the driver was found a couple hours later and was arrested without incident.

Police add they believe the wrong-way vehicle was the same vehicle which was able to elude officers in the hotel lot.

Police ask if you encountered the wrong-way driver on I-41 that morning, you're asked to call the Grand Chute Police at 920-832-1575.