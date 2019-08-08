Grand Chute K-9 Eragon passes away

A valued member of the Grand Chute Police Department has passed away. K-9 Eragon died Aug. 6 after coming down with pneumonia.

A few days earlier, Eragon had been transported to the Fox Valley Animal Referral Center for emergency surgery. Eragon had eaten something that had to be removed. The surgery was successful, but Eragon came down with pneumonia.

"Although the doctors and staff at the Fox Valley Animal Referral Center did everything they could to treat him, on Tuesday, August 6th, K-9 Eragon succumbed to the illness and passed away," says Officer Travis Waas.

The department thanked the Fox Valley staff and praised their treatment of Eragon's handler, Officer Austin Weisnicht.

Eragon joined the department in May.