Grand Chute Fire Department gives update on cleanup, charging station at town hall

A message from the Grand Chute Fire Department on cleanup and charging stations set up:

"In the late morning on Saturday July 20th, 2019 a line of severe storms producing significant winds and large amounts of rain impacted the Town of Grand Chute, along with a significant portion of the Fox Valley Metropolitan Area. The strong winds associated with these storms resulted in a substantial amount of damage to trees, as well as widespread power outages across the area. The Grand Chute Fire, Police, Public Works, and Information Technology Departments activated the Emergency Operations Center to coordinate planning efforts associated with the response and recovery from this event," said Assistant Chief of operations Matthew Kasriel.

"Grand Chute emergency responders answered more than 30 emergency calls for service relating to trees and power lines down immediately following the passage of the storm system. At the time of this release, isolated areas in the immediate vicinity of damaged utility lines have been cordoned off. In the interest of public safety, we respectfully ask that you avoid any areas which are barricaded or taped off in order to avoid any hazards associated. Additionally, Capitol Drive at Greves Court and the Highway 41 overpass are currently impassible due to utility lines down in those areas. Please choose alternate routes of travel and avoid these two locations," said Kasriel.

"As a reminder, please use caution and avoid any and all utility lines that are down or damaged. Please contact WE Energies at (800) 662-4797 to report these hazards if you have not done so already. At this point, WE Energies is unable to provide an exact timeframe for power restoration, but state that there could be significant delays due to the significant impact on the region resulting from the recent severe weather. As a general safety reminder, we encourage all those using generators to ensure they are placed outside and well away from any occupied buildings to avoid carbon monoxide buildup. Additionally, we encourage the use of flashlights for lighting as opposed to candles throughout the duration of the outage to limit the associated fire risk. We appreciate your cooperation, said Kasriel.

"The Grand Chute Town Hall located at 1900 Grand Chute Boulevard will be open until midnight tonight as a “charging site” to allow those without power to charge their cellular phones. The site will be staffed by members of the Outagamie County Community Emergency Response Team (CERT). On behalf of the entire Town of Grand Chute, we thank you for your patience and cooperation, as well as the demonstrable community pride observed today as neighbors extended helping hands to one and other to assist in the wake of the storms," said Kasriel."