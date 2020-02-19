Grand Chute Community Service Officer charged with 10 counts of possessing child porn

Prosecutors allege a part-time community service officer for the Grand Chute Police Department was sharing child pornography on the social media app Instagram.

Online court records show Casey Welk, 23, of Appleton, was charged with 10 felony counts of Possession of Child Pornography Wednesday afternoon.

Each charge carries up to 25 years in prison and a $100,000 fine if convicted.

The criminal complaint states the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children tipped off local authorities that a person uploaded child pornography to Instagram.

Welk was identified as the suspect on further investigation, the Outagamie County Sheriff's Office said.

According to the criminal complaint, Welk admitted he was using the Instagram account and he shared child pornography and requested it from other Instagram users. He said he had a problem with pornography and it was "pathetic."

The Wisconsin Department of Justice found five images on Welk's cell phone and five more on his laptop computer of girls showing their breasts or genitals. Eight of the girls hadn't reached puberty. One was described as "barely pubescent."

