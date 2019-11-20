Governor's prescription drug task force holds first meeting

The first step in finding a way to lower prescription drug prices in Wisconsin has been taken.

Wednesday marked the first meeting of the governor's Task Force on Reducing Prescription Drug Prices.

The group, created by an executive order in August, consists of lawmakers, state officials, doctors and pharmacists.

By the end of 2019, Wisconsinites will have paid more than $1 billion for prescription medications.

As costs continue to increase, many people have to cut corners.

"People that have said, 'I just can't afford it. I have to eat. I have to pay my rent' ... It is very tough to hear because I'm in this business because I care about patients, I care about their health," pharmacist Janet Fritsch said.

The task force will be piecing together recommendations on how costs can be reduced as well as studying strategies and pricing in other states.

Their next meeting is scheduled for January 22.