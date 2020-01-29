Governor signs order creating student debt task force

Gov. Tony Evers has signed an executive order creating a task force on student debt.

Evers' office announced he signed the order Wednesday morning.

The panel will consist of a number of state officials or their designees, including the governor, the president of the University of Wisconsin System president and the Wisconsin Technical College System president.

State Department of Financial Institutions Secretary Kathy Blumenfeld will serve as chairwoman.

The task force will study causes of student debt and come up with recommendations on how to address the issue.

