Governor signs bill curbing use of PFAS-containing firefighting foam

Gov. Tony Evers signed a bill aimed at curbing and regulating the use of firefighting foams containing PFAS.

PFAS are harmful chemicals that have been linked to the risk of thyroid disease, low birth weight and cancer. It's recently been found in water in the Marinette and Peshtigo areas and Madison.

The bill signed Wednesday bans the use of firefighting foam containing PFAS except for emergency purposes.

It also requires foam-testing facilities to ensure correct measures are taken to ensure the foam isn't released into the environment.

The hope with these new regulations is to reduce soil and water contamination.

The bill was co-authored by local lawmakers Sen. Robert Cowles (R-Allouez) and Rep. John Nygren (R-Marinette).

In a statement to Action 2 News, Nygren wrote, "PFAS contamination is a complex and constantly evolving issue that will not be solved by this bill alone. However, source reduction is a key step in keeping this problem from getting worse."

As we've reported, Nygren and Sen. Dave Hansen (D-Green Bay) have introduced more legislation designed to curb water and air pollution from PFAS. A hearing on this legislation is scheduled for Friday, Feb. 7, at the state Capitol. We'll have coverage of that hearing on Action 2 News.