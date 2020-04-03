Governor orders special legislative session on Saturday

Gov. Tony Evers is calling the Legislature into special session to vote on moving the spring election.

The governor signed an executive order Friday calling lawmakers into session on Saturday, April 4, to debate legislation making this a mail-only election, where every registered voter would be sent a ballot by May 19 and return them to their municipal clerk by May 26.

The governor says it's necessary to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Thursday, a federal judge ruled on a lawsuit brought by voters' groups and Democrats, effectively extending the election one more week. The judge refused to move in-person voting from Tuesday, April 7, but gave voters an extra day to request an absentee ballot and until April 13 to get them back to their clerks ( googletag.cmd.push(function() { //all 728x90s except in story //728x90 for desktop/tablet, resize to 320x50 for mobile var mapping728 = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize([0, 0], [320, 50]).addSize([700, 0], [728,90]).build(); googletag.defineSlot('/63316753/wbay/web/content/politics', [728,90],'gdm-ad-728x90-A').setTargeting("posn",["01"]).defineSizeMapping(mapping728).addService(googletag.pubads()); googletag.pubads().collapseEmptyDivs(); googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); googletag.pubads().setSafeFrameConfig({sandbox: true}); googletag.enableServices(); });