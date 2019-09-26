Governor declares Craft Brewery Day

Gov. Tony Evers declared Thursday "Wisconsin Craft Brewery Day," and state leaders celebrated by visiting several craft breweries around the Badger State.

Cropped Photo: Paul Joseph / CC BY 2.0

The governor, lieutenant governor, lawmakers and leaders of the Wisconsin Economic Development Council are toasting the economic and cultural impact craft breweries have on the state.

One of the stops was Titletown Brewing on Thursday afternoon.

Green Bay received more than $900,000 in grants to help redevelop the Railyard District and repurpose older buildings, including the one that houses Titletown Brewing.

"Through WEDC providing these types of grants, it really helps revitalize areas of the city that need it -- like this -- and they are huge success stories for the state," WEDC board member Mike Kunesh said.

State officials say last year, 198 craft breweries had a $2.25 billion impact on the state.