Governor could extend "safer at home" order, some businesses worried

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - We're learning that Wisconsin's "safer at home" order could be extended beyond April 24th.
This is concerning for many businesses, deemed non-essential which have been shut down for more than four weeks.
In downtown Appleton there's not much economic activity right now as many shops, salons and bars wait for the lifting of the Governor's" safer at home order" which he now says might not expire as scheduled.
"I would fully expect that another couple weeks, maybe a month before we are in a position to actually say we're ahead of the curve here and after that we can start thinking about how we can relax things," Governor Tony Evers said Wednesday to our partner station in Minneapolis.
According to the Fox Cities Chamber of Commerce that's not what many small businesses were hoping to hear.
Other organizations like Appleton Downtown, INC are hoping to help out local shops, that can't open. On Thursday night from 7 pm to 9 pm they're hosting a virtual shop hop. Executive Director Jennifer Stephany said, "This is a Facebook event that you can join us on our Facebook page at Appleton Downtown and you can hear from a variety of businesses that are operating via online sales." Still what many businesses are asking for, is a plan for how the economy will eventually re-open. Sellen added, "They need some kind of assurance that there is going to be a re-opening and not necessarily a deadline but maybe plans put in place by the Department of Health Services or Governor Evers office that they're thinking about what that next step is." According to a recent survey conducted by the Fox Cities Chamber of Commerce about seventy percent of local small businesses don't have the cash flow to remain closed past six weeks.
