Governor could extend "safer at home" order, some businesses worried

We're learning that Wisconsin's "safer at home" order could be extended beyond April 24th.

This is concerning for many businesses, deemed non-essential which have been shut down for more than four weeks.

In downtown Appleton there's not much economic activity right now as many shops, salons and bars wait for the lifting of the Governor's" safer at home order" which he now says might not expire as scheduled.

"I would fully expect that another couple weeks, maybe a month before we are in a position to actually say we're ahead of the curve here and after that we can start thinking about how we can relax things," Governor Tony Evers said Wednesday to our partner station in Minneapolis.

According to the Fox Cities Chamber of Commerce that's not what many small businesses were hoping to hear.