Governor announces $200M in aid for local municipalities fighting coronavirus

Financial help is on the way for local governments and tribes statewide battling the coronavirus outbreak.

On Wednesday Governor Evers announced $200 million in aid that will be distributed from the federal CARES Act. (Coronavirus, Aid, Relief, and Economic Security)

In Outagamie County one of the biggest COVID-19 expenses has been the hosting of a mass testing site for residents of the Fox Valley.

It's part of the estimated 3 million dollars, the county will receive under the "Routes to Recovery" Aid Grant, Governor Evers highlighted.

Outagamie Co. Executive Tom Nelson said, "If it happens again, if we have to host another, or we are invited to host another testing site, it's this type of funding that will go to pay for those expenses."

In Neenah Mayor Dean Kaufert says the biggest expense was the recent election.

The city had to pay to move all polling places to the former Shopko location and cover the cost of PPE and extra staffing.

"I've already talked to my staff about sitting down and developing other plans, ways to save money, ways to generate revenue so having this additional dollars whatever it may be is going to be helpful," added Kaufert.

Winnebago Co. Executive Mark Harris said, "It may not cover all lost revenue, but it certainly will cover increased expenses."

Harris tells us the federal dollars are welcome, but it still doesn't entirely solve the problem many local governments will be facing as they craft their next budget.

"We just don't have good figures yet, but frankly we don't know how long this will go on, but this amount 2.77 million for Winnebago County should cover all of our expenses," Harris said.

The grant money is in addition to a billion dollars in resources, the governor previously announced to fund the statewide COVID-19 response.