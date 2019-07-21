Governor Evers declares statewide State of Emergency after severe weather outbreak

Governor Tony Evers has declared a statewide State of Emergency due to widespread severe weather.

Over the past weekend, Wisconsin has been impacted by torrential downpours, severe storms and tornadoes. Downed trees and power lines have caused major power outages throughout the area, thousands still in the dark as of Sunday night.

“I know many people, especially in northern and central Wisconsin have been impacted by the strong storms and power outages,” said Gov. Evers. “The first responders and utilities have been doing a great job, working non-stop since the storms hit. I want to make sure all state resources are available to help get the power back on and debris removed.”

The declaration makes sure all state agencies are providing assistance and gives Maj. Gen. Don Dunbar the ability to activate the National Guard to help local communities if needed.