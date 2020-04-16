Gov. lawyer signals delay unlikely in Wisconsin's special election May 12

Gov. Tony Evers’ legal counsel is signaling that the May 12 special election in northern Wisconsin’s 7th Congressional District will likely go on as scheduled.

The comments Thursday from attorney Ryan Nilsestuen come a week after he said the governor was eyeing delaying it due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The special election is to replace retired U.S. Rep. Sean Duffy, a Republican.

The seat has been vacant for six months, and the special election has already been moved once.

Nilsestuen said that the governor is keeping a “close eye” on the election, listening to clerks and public health officials in the district, but he says there are differences compared to last week's election.

State officials say a lower voter turnout is expected for the special election, and there's a smaller rate of COVID-19 infection detected in the 7th Congressional District, which is a rural part of the state. Elections officials have also had more time to prepare for this race, using lessons learned from the April 7 election and presidential primary.