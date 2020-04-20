Gov. announces Badger Bounce Back Plan to reopen economy; state shy of 4,500 cases

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers released a plan for restarting the state's economy amid the coronavirus pandemic but said public health conditions need to improve before the state can begin putting the plan into action.

Monday, the state Department of Health Services reported a total 4,499 positive tests and 230 deaths in the state, an increase of 153 cases and 10 more deaths since Sunday afternoon.

The state says Brown County has 285 cases, but Brown County Public Health says that number is even higher -- 297 cases, or 119 more cases than Friday. Much of that increase is blamed on a cluster at a JBS plant (see related story). Brown County's updated numbers will be reflected in state figures in the next day or two.

(See below for a county-by-county breakdown.)

Badger Bounce Back Plan

The Badger Bounce Back plan is a phased reopening of businesses to decrease coronavirus cases and increase the capacity of Wisconsin's health care plan.

"It's more like turning a dial than flipping switch," the governor said, repeating a line he used last week.

"We've heard from businesses around the state how eager they are to get back to work. We are eager, too."

To begin reopening businesses without risking a second surge in coronavirus infections and deaths, the state needs to see a 14-day decline in positive tests for COVID-19 and a 14-day decline in deaths from COVID-19 and make sure hospitals have what they need to treat all patients.

The governor says there is no timeline for any of the phases - that depends on public health conditions and readiness -- but he's hopeful it can begin in the next month. The Safer at Home order he extended expires May 26.

He noted studies show many people infected with the coronavirus don't have any symptoms but are still carriers of the disease.

As part of the Badger Bounce Back Plan, Wisconsin is relaxing testing criteria so people who appear to need a test can get one. Gov. Evers says 250,000 additional test supplies are expected in the coming weeks. The state's goal is to test 85,000 people per week through public and private laboratories.

The Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation said the Badger Bounce Back Plan will include working with businesses to make sure they're prepared for a "new normal," including the state working with human resource departments as well as making sure businesses of all kinds have the right tools to prevent spreading the virus.

Health Services Secretary-designee Andrea Palm said these may include opening bars and restaurants but only allowing 10 customers at a time or moving tables to maintain a safe physical distance.

The WEDC is also working with banks and community institutions to make sure federal funds and state grants are distributed to help small businesses and applications are being processed.

Cases county-by-county

Adams - 4 cases (1 death)

Ashland - 2 cases

Barron - 6 cases

Bayfield - 3 cases (1 death)

Brown - 285 cases (1 death)

Buffalo - 4 cases (1 death)

Burnett - 0 cases

Calumet - 6 cases

Chippewa - 20 cases

Clark - 16 cases (1 death)

Columbia - 27 cases (1 death)

Crawford - 3 cases

Dane - 364 cases (19 deaths)

Dodge - 19 cases (1 death)

Door - 9 cases (1 death)

Douglas - 8 cases

Dunn - 9 cases

Eau Claire - 22 cases

Florence - 2 cases

Fond du Lac - 65 cases (3 deaths)

Forest - 0 cases

Grant - 23 cases (3 deaths)

Green - 9 cases

Green Lake - 1 case

Iowa - 6 cases

Iron - 2 cases (1 death)

Jackson - 12 cases (1 death)

Jefferson - 32 cases

Juneau - 10 cases (1 death)

Kenosha - 257 cases (5 deaths)

Kewaunee - 8 cases (1 death)

La Crosse - 25 cases

Lafayette - 3 cases

Langlade - 0 cases

Lincoln - 0 cases

Manitowoc - 6 cases

Marathon - 17 cases (1 death)

Marinette - 5 cases (1 death)

Marquette - 3 cases (1 death)

Menominee - 1 case

Milwaukee - 2,191 cases (132 deaths)

Monroe - 13 cases

Oconto - 5 cases

Oneida - 6 cases

Outagamie - 35 cases (2 deaths)

Ozaukee - 80 cases (9 deaths)

Pierce - 7 cases

Polk - 4 cases

Portage - 4 cases

Price - 1 case

Racine - 174 cases (10 deaths)

Richland - 8 cases (1 death)

Rock - 80 cases (4 deaths)

Rusk - 4 cases

Sauk - 34 cases (3 deaths)

Sawyer - 2 cases

Shawano - 6 cases

Sheboygan - 43 cases (2 deaths)

St. Croix - 11 cases

Taylor - 0 cases

Trempealeau - 1 case

Vernon - 0 cases

Vilas - 4 cases

Walworth - 86 cases (6 deaths)

Washburn - 1 case

Washington - 86 cases (3 deaths)

Waukesha - 269 cases (11 deaths)

Waupaca - 4 cases (1 death)

Waushara - 2 cases

Winnebago - 41 cases (1 death)

Wood - 2 cases

Michigan's Upper Peninsula

Alger - 0 cases

Baraga - 0 cases

Chippewa - 2 cases

Delta - 13 csaes (1 death)

Dickinson - 3 cases (2 deaths)

Gogebic - 4 cases (1 death)

Houghton - 2 cases

Iron - 0 cases

Keweenaw - 0 cases

Luce - 1 cases

Mackinac - 4 cases

Marquette - 32 cases (6 deaths)

Menominee - 1 cases

Ontonagon - 0 cases

Schoolcraft - 3 cases