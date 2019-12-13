Gov. Evers warns no tax credits for new Foxconn plant

Wisconsin governor: No tax credits for new Foxconn plant

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers' top aide is warning Foxconn Technology Group that it won't collect any state incentives for its scaled-down factory in Wisconsin if it doesn't renegotiate the deal.

Foxconn had originally promised to build a massive flat-screen factory in Mount Pleasant that would eventually employ 13,000 people. But the company said this spring that the factory will be smaller than originally planned.

Evers' administration released a series of letters Friday warning Foxconn executives the new project doesn't qualify for incentives.

Foxconn officials responded with their own letters accusing Evers of wasting their time over contract terms.

