Gov. Evers vetoes bill relaxing requirements to become a nurse

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has vetoed a Republican bill that would have made it easier to become a nurse in Wisconsin.

State law currently requires programs to be at least 120 hours long. Federal regulations call for a minimum of 75 hours. The bill would have prohibited state health officials from requiring nurses exceed 75 hours of training.

Evers vetoed the bill Wednesday, saying in his veto message that he objects to less training for those who care for Wisconsin’s more vulnerable citizens. He says there are better ways to address the shortage of nurses than reducing the quality of training.

The bill’s authors, Sen. Rob Cowles and Rep. Warren Petryk, called the measure a reasonable attempt to create more nurses. Petryk said Evers is disregarding people who need health care.

