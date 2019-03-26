Gov. Evers tours flood damage in Fond du Lac

Gov. Tony Evers toured flood damage in Fond du Lac Tuesday morning.

The governor started his tour with a stop at Fond du Lac Fire Station One. He shook hands and thanked first responders.

"I thank you, especially the first responders and the people that worked so hard to protect Fond du Lac during this time," Evers said.

The governor was given a briefing on what triggered the flooding.

Next, Evers met with homeowners. He toured a flood-damaged home on N. Lincoln Ave.

"When people in crisis come together in Wisconsin, they lift each other up and support each other. And that's probably the best thing we have going for us in Wisconsin, that community spirit. Whether it's large towns, small towns, rural areas, that community spirit with people working together to make sure no disaster will overcome their spirit, I think is what Wisconsin is all about," Evers said.

Evers declared a State of Emergency after the March 14 floods that left part of Fond du Lac's downtown under water.

"While flooding caused significant damage, I'm working with state agencies to see if there's a possible way to provide assistance for all of those who are in need," Evers said.

Ice jams on the east branch of the Fond du Lac River became stuck on the bridges. The jams acted as a plug and sent water over the banks.

Homes and apartment buildings were evacuated. Some people had to be rescued from their homes.

One home was destroyed. Three homes had major damage. Forty-eight homes sustained minor damage.

The Department of Military Affairs estimates flooding caused $320,000 in emergency costs and damage to Fond du Lac's public infrastructure.

Wisconsin emergency officials urge anyone with flood damage to report it. They can do so by calling 211.

It could make a difference when it comes to outside funding.

"A lot times the first question that comes out is, is FEMA going to be here? We are a long way away from any decision on whether FEMA would be here. We have to do that damage assessment first," says Brian Satula, Wisconsin Emergency Management.

