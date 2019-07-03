Gov. Evers signs two-year state budget--with some vetoes

Wisconsin's Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has signed the state's two-year budget into law--with a few dozen vetoes.

The governor says highlights include investing millions in rural healthcare, veterans programs, school mental health programs, transportation, and prosecutors.

Evers ran on fixing Wisconsin's roads. He says the budget includes $465 million in new funding for highways, roads and transit.

The budget invests about $570 million for K-12 schools.

It also invests more than $32 million in improving water quality.

CLICK HERE to view the full budget.

In his announcement, Evers criticized Republicans in the legislature for devoting too much time to "huffing and puffing" during the budget process. He also says he considered vetoing the budget, because he believes it falls short of his administration's original proposals.

"While this budget makes critical investments in areas that were included in The People’s Budget, this is a down payment on the progress we must make in the next biennial budget," said Gov. Evers. "Vetoing this budget would have meant passing up the opportunity to provide investments in special education, the largest general school aid increase in a decade, increased revenue to fix our roads, and critical investments in broadband expansion, Wisconsin shares, child welfare, rural hospitals, and transit, among other important priorities."

Gov. Evers used his broad line-item veto powers to issue vetoes or partial vetoes of 78 different items in the budget bill.

Action 2 News will update this story with reaction.