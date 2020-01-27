Gov. Evers signs executive order to create nonpartisan redistricting commission

Governor Evers plans to change the way election maps are drawn in the State of Wisconsin through an executive order.

The governor held true to a promise he made in his annual State of State Address.

"In the coming days, I will be signing an executive order to create a nonpartisan redistricting commission who will draw the people's maps," said Evers in that speech.

Governor Evers signed that executive order on Monday morning to create the People's Maps Commission.

"This commission will be tasked with visiting each congressional district in Wisconsin hearing directly from the folks that live in those districts and drawing fair impartial maps for the Legislature to take up the following year," said Evers.

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul praises the move as one that promotes democracy by putting district lines in the hands of the people.

Right now, lawmakers redraw the maps every ten years after the U.S. Census.

"Bringing power back to the people is not only allowed under our Constitution, but that's how we best honor our Constitution by empowering the people of the State of Wisconsin," said Kaul.

"When elected officials can rely on the safety of their seat rather than the quality of their work, again, something is wrong there," said Evers.

The governor says the nonpartisan redistricting commission will be made up of regular people without politicians, lobbyists, or high-paid consultants. He also expects more transparency in the process without secrecy and closed doors.

Action 2 News reached out to Speaker Robin Vos for new comment about the executive order, but his office referred us to his previous statements on the issue.

Last week, the Associated Press quoted the Republican lawmaker referring to the commission as a "fake, phony, and partisan process" adding that the governor is creating division in the state instead of bringing people together.