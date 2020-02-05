Gov. Evers signs Wisconsin's first dyslexia law

Wisconsin is adopting new guidelines when it comes to dyslexia.

On Wednesday, Gov. Tony Evers signed into law a bill that creates a guidebook for Wisconsin schools when it comes to dyslexia.

Prior to the law, the state had no guidelines in place for the learning disorder that can impact reading and school work.

CLICK HERE to read the full bill.

The bill was passed by the legislature with bipartisan support.

For over a year Action 2 News followed parents, teachers, and supporters of the bill. The guidebook will contain information on how to identify, assess, and help students with dyslexia.

“It just means so much that the legislators are listening, and they are paying attention and they are willing to help our struggling readers, and as parents with these kids, it means to much to have people listen to us, and back us and understand,” said Kari Baumann, State Lead Advocate for Decoding Dyslexia Wisconsin.