Gov. Evers signs 3 bills into law in Oshkosh

Gov. Tony Evers stopped in Oshkosh on Tuesday to sign three bills into law.

The three pieces of legislation focus on public health and safety.

Assembly Bill 137 makes vaccines more accessible by letting appropriately trained pharmacists administer them. It also requires anyone who administers a vaccine to update the state immunization registry within 7 days.

Assembly Bill 427 allows a health care provider to delegate emergency medical care of a person to an EMS professional under certain circumstances, and as long as it's within the scope of the health care provider's credentials and competency.

Assembly Bill 471 creates a competitive grant program for making updates to 911 service infrastructure. Grants could be used for equipment or software, advanced training for telecommunicators, and other needs.