Gov. Evers sees no reason to extend Safer at Home order past May 26

Lawsuits aside, Gov. Tony Evers tells Action 2 News he doesn't foresee a need for another extension of the Safer at Home order unless something extraordinary happens with an outbreak in the state.

Action 2 News anchor Cami Rapson interviews Governor Tony Evers via webconference (WBAY photo)

Action 2 News had a personal interview with Gov. Evers about the possible choices being made in the coming days as he waits for the decision from the Wisconsin Supreme Court which could overturn the Safer at Home order outright.

The court heard arguments Tuesday, and the governor says there are many possible outcomes from the court.

But if the court leaves the Safer at Home order in place, and the Department of Health Services (DHS) had to decide whether to extend the order, the governor is doubtful the order needs to be extended past May 26.

"Whether we need to extend that, I frankly think we are going to meet our metrics that we laid out anyway. And so I'm doubtful. But if we have surges all across the state and things are going backwards, I suppose that's possible. But I think safer at home has worked, it's done its job, and we will continue to open up the state as we can thoughtfully and safely do it," Gov. Evers told us.

Gov. Evers also said if the court leaves the Safer at Home order in place, the state will probably start dialing back restrictions sooner than May 26.

One example he gave was the possibility of opening small retailers sooner. "As you know, with the virus it's transmitted... the more numbers, the more likely it's to be transmitted. Our small retailers never have that many people in the shops on Main Street, so that's a possibility we could do something for small retailers."

Republican legislative leaders wanted a seat at the table while decisions are being made about reopening Wisconsin. The governor said he hasn't spoke with Republicans in a couple of days, and in their last conference call he got the impression they're waiting for the Supreme Court's verdict. So far, he says, they haven't offered anything specific.

"We have a plan; it's called the Badger Bounce Back. And they said in their lawsuit they have a plan. I haven't seen it. I've asked for it, haven't seen it. Whenever they decide they actually have it, I'd be glad to sit down and talk about it," Evers said.

Assembly Republicans held three news conferences around the state on Thursday promoting a regional reopening of the state, focusing on those counties that have low numbers of coronavirus cases and deaths (see related story).

Gov. Evers said a regional approach could have unforeseen consequences. "You look at Brown County itself, it's surrounded by some counties that are considered rural. Because of the outbreak in Brown County, it causes a ripple effect across those rural counties.

"In our more rural counties, we have less public health services available. We have more elderly people -- percentage of elderly people -- and a lot of what rural counties rely on is people coming to those rural counties for tourism and recreation. And as I just said, when you bring more people together, the chances are you're going to have an outbreak."

"I'm not opposed [to a regional approach] but that's not a plan," the governor said. "Just talking about regionalism is not a plan."

The administration's Department of Workforce Development reported the state could run out of money to pay unemployment benefits as soon as October in a worst-case scenario. Other scenarios projecting fewer unemployment payments -- with more people getting their jobs back or new jobs -- still show the fund being depleted next year. The state would borrow from the federal government so people can still get their benefits.

The governor acknowledged he doesn't like the numbers from the Unemployment Trust Fund but he's sticking to his plan to open the state up "slowly, thoughtfully, and following the science."

The governor also talked with us about the number of Wisconsinites unemployed and a state report that, in a worst-case scenario, the state could run out of money to pay unemployment benefits in October. Cami Rapson has that report on Action 2 News at Five.