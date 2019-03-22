Gov. Evers rescinds 82 Walker-era appointments

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers is rescinding scores of former Republican Gov. Scott Walker's appointments after a judge invalidated their confirmation votes.

Republicans who control the state Senate confirmed 82 Walker appointments in December to ensure they would keep their jobs after Evers took office. The votes came during a lame-duck extraordinary session.

Dane County Circuit Judge Richard Niess ruled Thursday that the session was illegally convened and invalidated all actions lawmakers took during it.

Empowered by the ruling, Evers rescinded the appointments Friday afternoon. His spokeswoman says the positions are now considered vacant.

Some of the higher profile appointees include a pair of University of Wisconsin System regents and Ellen Nowak, chairwoman of the state Public Service Commission.

Republicans asked the 3rd District Court of Appeals on Friday morning to reinstate the lame-duck laws.

Late Friday afternoon, the Wisconsin appeals court declined to immediately stay Niess' ruling but agreed to a "highly expedited" schedule, saying it wants responses from parties involved in the suit submitted by 4 p.m. on Monday, March 25.

In an about-face, Attorney General Josh Kaul now wants to be heard in the fight to preserve Niess' injunction.

The DOJ initially said there was a conflict of interest because the laws affect the Department of Justice. But Friday it told the appellate court it has a unique perspective on the case given the laws' impact on the agency and asked to be heard.