Gov. Evers requests federal disaster declaration for July storms

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has requested a federal disaster declaration for the nearly $20 million in damages caused by severe weather in July.

Gov. Evers sent a letter to President Donald Trump requesting federal help for Barron, Clark, Forest, La Crosse, Langlade, Marinette, Menominee, Monroe, Oconto, Oneida, Outagamie, Polk, Portage, Rusk, Shawano, Vernon, Waupaca, and Wood counties and for the Menominee Indian Tribe of Wisconsin and St. Croix Chippewa Indians of Wisconsin.

“Damage assessments by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and Wisconsin Emergency Management (WEM) verified more than $19.5 million in eligible damages,” said Gov. Evers. “We need federal disaster assistance to help these Wisconsin communities recover from the widespread damage and debris removal caused by the devastating July 18-20 storms.”

The money would help local governments and utility co-ops cover costs from the storms and the aftermath.

Sixteen tornadoes touched down in Wisconsin between July 18 and 20. Trees were toppled by the strong winds. More than 300,000 customers lost power for days.

Two people died during storm cleanup.

