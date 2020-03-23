Gov. Evers orders insurers to cover restaurant delivery drivers, vehicles

Insurance companies will be required to cover delivery services in Wisconsin on drivers' personal auto insurance and restaurants' general liability insurance policies at no extra cost.

Gov. Tony Evers and state Insurance Commissioner issued an order Monday. A statement from the Office of the Insurance Commissioner (OCI) says almost 13,000 restaurants in the state were ordered to close their dining rooms during this heath crisis, so many expanded or began offering delivery.

The OCI says many insurers operating in Wisconsin started offering coverage to policy holders that were beginning delivery service. This order makes it a requirement for all insurers and codifies that there will no additional cost to the policy holder.

The order is in effect until restaurants are allowed to resume normal operations.

The order is retroactive to March 17, 2020, when the state prohibited gatherings of 10 or more people and ordered all restaurants to close their dining rooms.

Restaurants should contact their insurance companies or insurance agents.

