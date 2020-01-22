Gov. Evers lays out new agenda in State of the State address

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers will urge the Republican-controlled Legislature in his State of the State speech to keep working on a host of issues, including many with bipartisan support, before they adjourn for the year and begin to focus on elections in the fall.

Excerpts of his speech released ahead of delivery Wednesday show the Democrat Evers will call for enacting nonpartisan redistricting reform, clamping down on vaping among young people, capping the cost of insulin and getting the chemical pollutant PFAS out of the water.

Evers will also prod lawmakers to do more to make higher education more available to Wisconsin residents.

