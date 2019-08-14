Gov. Evers fills potholes in Green Bay to promote transportation grants

Gov. Tony Evers and Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes were in Green Bay Wednesday afternoon, trading their blazers for safety vests.

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers (left) and Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes (center) fill potholes at a downtown Green Bay intersection to promote state transportation grants (WBAY photo)

They picked up shovels and filled in three potholes at the intersection of Crooks and Adams streets in downtown Green Bay, praising the transportation grant funding plan for the state.

The Legislature approved $75 million in grant funding to help fix roads in counties and municipalities across the state.

It's a one-time funding program where the grant will cover 90 percent of the eligible costs.

Municipalities need to apply for a grant, which will be awarded by the state Department of Transportation.

Criteria for the grants are still being established, but proposals can include projects other than roads and potholes if they reduce the stress on our infrastructure.

"Economic development is based upon mass transit, but that obviously includes roads, but mass transit for people who don't have their own resources to get to work, which is really important," the governor said.

The state hopes to roll out the grant program this fall.