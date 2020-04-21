Gov. Evers declares state of emergency to prevent wildfires

Despite Monday's passing storms, the risk of wildfires remains high in the state.

Tuesday, Wisconsin's governor declared a statewide State of Emergency. This will allow activating the Wisconsin National Guard for manpower and resources to help prevent or respond to wildfires.

According to the governor's office, there have been more than 150 wildfires in Wisconsin this year, including a 234 acre fire in Juneau County last weekend.

"Our first priority is protecting the people of Wisconsin and this executive order helps us control existing wildfires and use all available state assets to prevent new ones from starting,” Gov. Evers wrote in a statement.

"With the Wisconsin National Guard, we'll have the resources we need to appropriately assist in potential wildfire response and recovery efforts."

The DNR suspended burning permits late last month.

According to the Department of Natural Resources, the fire risk is high in 51 of the state's 72 counties, including the southern half of WBAY's viewing area (Brown, Calumet, Door, Fond du Lac, Green Lake, Kewaunee, Manitowoc, Menominee, Outagamie, Sheboygan, Waupaca, Waushara and Winnebago counties)

It's very high in 9 counties, mostly in the southwestern part of the state but including Dodge County.

The risk is moderate in northern counties, including the northern half of WBAY's viewing area (Florence, Forest, Langlade, Marinette, Menominee, Oconto and Shawano counties) and northcentral Wisconsin.

