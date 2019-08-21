Gov. Evers creates task force to bring down prescription drug prices

Gov. Tony Evers signed an executive order aimed at lowering prescription drug prices.

Executive Order #39 creates a task force that will gather and study data about the development, distribution, pricing and purchasing of prescription medicine.

The task force will look at how other states are trying to bring down drug prices and recommend how Wisconsin can do it.

“Picking up a medication shouldn’t break the bank, but it often does for our families and our seniors with the rising costs of healthcare and prescription drugs,” the governor wrote in a statement. “We have to do more to make sure that health care is affordable and accessible, and I’m looking forward to our Task Force on Reducing Prescription Drug Prices helping us get to work on reducing costs for prescription drugs in Wisconsin.”

The governor's office did not say when it expects the task force to report its findings.