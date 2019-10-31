Gov. Evers appoints new Winnebago County coroner

Gov. Tony Evers has appointed a new Winnebago County Coroner.

Cheryl Brehmer will take over for Barry Busby, who resigned on Thursday, Oct. 31.

Brehmer has worked in the coroner's office since 2012. The state says she has investigated more than 1,000 on-scene deaths.

“Ms. Brehmer will be an excellent Coroner and will serve the citizens of Winnebago County with a high degree of professionalism,” said Gov. Evers. “Through her prior service to the county as both a Deputy Coroner and Chief Deputy Coroner, Ms. Brehmer possesses both the medical knowledge and the compassion necessary to lead the coroner's office.”

Action 2 News first alerted you to Busby's resignation in August. He announced his retirement at a county board meeting where members voted 29-1 to censure him.

County Executive Mark Harris said allegations against Busby included sexual harassment, retaliation in the office, and being unavailable.

Busby denied any wrongdoing.

In September, the Winnebago County Judiciary and Public Safety Committee approved a resolution to eliminate the elected coroner position and appoint medical examiners.