Gov. Evers announces creation of new prosecutor positions

Gov. Tony Evers has announced the creation of more than 60 new assistant district attorney positions.

It's the first time since 2007 that the state has created taxpayer-funded full-time prosecutor positions. It's the largest investment in the ADA program in state history, according to Gov. Evers.

Fifty-six counties will get new prosecutor positions.

Brown County is getting three new ADAs; Fond du Lac County is getting two new ADAs; Outagamie County is getting two new ADAs; and Winnebago County is getting two new ADAs.

New prosecutor funding was included in the state budget, however Gov. Evers disagreed with how the GOP-controlled legislature assigned the new positions. Gov. Evers issued a partial veto and asked his Department of Administration to work with the State Prosecutors Office to create assignments for the nearly 65 new positions.

Gov. Evers is scheduled to make a stop in Green Bay Tuesday to discuss the new prosecutor positions.

Both Republicans and Democrats support the creation of new assistant district attorney jobs.

Assembly Majority Leader Jim Steineke (R-Kaukauna) released this statement:

“When we included funding for new assistant district attorney positions in our WISCONSIN Budget, we did so because we knew how crucial these positions were for so many counties in our state. I am glad to see Governor Evers has followed our lead on this issue by providing the same number of positions for Outagamie and Brown Counties as we included in the budget.”

Assembly Minority Leader Gordon Hintz (D-Oshkosh) released this statement:

“One of the most significant barriers to criminal justice reform in Wisconsin is the staffing shortage in district attorneys’ offices across the state. Winnebago County created one of the first diversion programs in the state and continues to pursue innovative ways to reduce crime and lower recidivism. However, this comes at an increased cost and with a significant time commitment from the District Attorney’s office in addition to their existing responsibilities. I have highlighted this need for years and am happy that Governor Evers’ Department of Administration and the State Prosecutors office agreed to address the need in Winnebago County. This will improve their ability to operate efficiently and carry out justice. This historic investment by Governor Evers will enable Winnebago County to receive two new assistant district attorney positions which will help enhance treatment and diversion options, address backlogs, and improve victim services.”