Gov. Evers announces $500K for 13 projects to reduce homelessness

Gov Tony Evers on Wednesday announced grants for 13 projects around the state to combat the homeless problem.

The Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority released $500,000 in state funds for programs that help people who are homeless. More than half of that grant money -- $281,500 -- is going to agencies in Northeast Wisconsin.



Oshkosh : $100,000 to Advocap to help purchase a building for a permanent supportive housing project with 13 apartments;

Appleton : $70,000 to Community Outreach Temporary Services (C.O.T.S.) for renovations and HVAC upgrades to their transitional housing facility;

Brown County : $70,000 to NEWCAP to help buy a duplex to provide two permanent supportive housing units;

Shawano: : $25,000 to Shawano Area Matthew 25 (SAM-25) for rehabilitation and accessibility upgrades to their emergency shelter;

Green Bay: $16,500 to House of Hope for security upgrades at their emergency shelter;

The governor's office says 44 agencies in 25 counties applied for the grants. They added up to more than $3 million.

Members of the Wisconsin Interagency Council on Homelessness reviewed the applications and chose the 13 that scored highest.

The grant application stipulated projects should be completed within nine months of receiving the money.

Advocap Affordable Housing Director Lu Scheer said they'll be able to buy a property that was temporary overflow housing and offer eight one-bedroom units "almost immediately." The agency has more than 100 people on its list who need a single bedroom or single room. "We have been unable to provide them with housing because there are no affordable single bedroom units available," Scheer said.

Other projects in Wisconsin that received grants:

