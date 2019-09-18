Gov. Evers announces $500K for 13 projects to reduce homelessness

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Gov Tony Evers on Wednesday announced grants for 13 projects around the state to combat the homeless problem.
The Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority released $500,000 in state funds for programs that help people who are homeless. More than half of that grant money -- $281,500 -- is going to agencies in Northeast Wisconsin.
- Oshkosh: $100,000 to Advocap to help purchase a building for a permanent supportive housing project with 13 apartments;
- Appleton: $70,000 to Community Outreach Temporary Services (C.O.T.S.) for renovations and HVAC upgrades to their transitional housing facility;
- Brown County: $70,000 to NEWCAP to help buy a duplex to provide two permanent supportive housing units;
- Shawano:: $25,000 to Shawano Area Matthew 25 (SAM-25) for rehabilitation and accessibility upgrades to their emergency shelter;
- Green Bay: $16,500 to House of Hope for security upgrades at their emergency shelter;
The governor's office says 44 agencies in 25 counties applied for the grants. They added up to more than $3 million.
Members of the Wisconsin Interagency Council on Homelessness reviewed the applications and chose the 13 that scored highest.
The grant application stipulated projects should be completed within nine months of receiving the money.
Advocap Affordable Housing Director Lu Scheer said they'll be able to buy a property that was temporary overflow housing and offer eight one-bedroom units "almost immediately." The agency has more than 100 people on its list who need a single bedroom or single room. "We have been unable to provide them with housing because there are no affordable single bedroom units available," Scheer said.
Other projects in Wisconsin that received grants:
- Racine: $50,000 to Racine Revitalization Partnership to buy two dwellings to provide three permanent supportive housing units;
- Madison: $50,000 to YWCA to rehabilitate its downtown location which has 111 units;
- West Bend: $28,000 to Friends Inc. to rehabilitate its emergency shelter;
- Superior: $25,000 to Harbor House Crisis Shelters to help purchase five permanent supportive housing units;
- Madison: $20,000 to Tellurian to rehabilitate their SRO [single-room occupancy] project;
- Madison: $13,000 to Madison Area Urban Ministry for repairs to their medical shelter;
- River Falls: $4,000 to Our Neighbors' Place for repairs at their transitional housing facility
Madison: $28,500 to Housing Initiatives for security upgrades at 15 permanent supportive housing units;