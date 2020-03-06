Gov. Evers, Insurance Commissioner request health insurers to prepare for Coronavirus cases

On Friday, Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers and the Commissioner of Insurance requested health insurance companies to prepare for an increase of patients who may need to be tested for the coronavirus.

The Office of the Commissioner of Insurance (OCI) sent the request to make sure anyone regulated by the OCI, which would be all Health Plan Issuers, are prepared to identify and remove barriers for testing and treatment of the coronavirus, or COVID-19.

All Health Plan Issuers are asked to review their internal processes and operations to make sure they're prepared to address the cases, including by providing insureds with information and timely access to all medically necessary covered health care services.

In addition, Issuers are asked to provide all necessary and useful information regarding the virus and coverage on their websites, and also staff their nurse-help lines.

The request also asks Issuers to waive any cost-sharing for COVID-19 lab and radiology tests so cost-sharing isn't a barrier for access regarding testing. This cost waive also includes cost-sharing for any of the following visits if it is related to COVID-19.:

Provider office

Urgent care center

Hospital

Emergency room

Officials also ask Issuers to verify their provider networks are able to handle a potential increase in the need for health care services if more cases are diagnosed within the state.

Issuers are also being asked to speed up prior authorization requests as quickly as possible when regarding COVID-19 cases.

All Issuers are being asked to be flexible regarding prescription drug supply limitations and early refill limitations due to the possibility of self-quarantine for anyone infected, exposed, or at-risk for COVID-19.