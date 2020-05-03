Goodwill reopens for non contact donation stations

Good news for spring cleaners. Goodwill has reopened drop-off locations at stores and training centers across the state.

Many people have been clearing out their homes of unwanted items during the pandemic, but before you take them to Goodwill there's some things you should know.

"When you come to us to donate, what we're going to ask you to do is remain in your car if there's a line and then we've set up non contact donation stations," Katie Van Gompel Goodwill North Central Wisconsin's Vice President of Retail and Marketing said.

To practice social distancing, Van Gompel said donors will sort out items themselves.

"And so we're going to ask you to sort your items into soft goods," Van Gompel said. "Think like apparel, pillows, comforters and then hard goods like kitchen wear or any small appliances."

Team members are following CDC guidelines while donations are taking place to keep themselves and customers safe.

"We're making sure that we're practicing social distancing, that we have masks, that we have gloves and that we have the proper PPE for our team members," said Van Gompel.

After donating, people can go online for a receipt to help monitoring contact.

"And then we're also taking the proper sanitizing precautions, to make sure that when we're able to open," said Van Gompel.

Goodwill said a majority of its revenue comes from the sale of donations.

The money helps fund job training and getting people back to work.

The four Donation Express locations are also open at 575 Swan Road, De Pere; 2465 Lineville Road, Green Bay; 211 E. Ann St., Kaukauna; and 1033 W. Northland Ave., Appleton.

Online receipts are available at goodwillncw.org/donate/receipt