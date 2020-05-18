Goodwill to reopen 27 retail stores on May 26

Goodwill is reopening all 27 retail stores and training centers in 35 counties in Wisconsin.

The stores will open to customers on May 26. There will be "strict" safety procedures and reduced hours in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We are bracing for an increase in individuals needing services and are pressing ahead to meet those needs,” President and CEO Chris Hess said. “The community needs us now more than ever, and we need the support of the community now more than ever. We have procedures in place to keep our team, shoppers and donors safe.”

Stores will be open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The four Fox Valley Donation Express locations will open.

Here are the safety procedures put in place by Goodwill:

• We will be holding all donations for at least 72 hours in accordance with recommendations from the National Institutes of Health and taking proper sanitation measures before putting items on the store floor.

• Using plexiglass at all registers to provide a clear barrier to offer protection for shoppers and team members.

• Following social distancing guidelines within the stores with stickers encouraging social distancing and staying two cart-lengths apart.

• Requiring team members to wear masks or other face coverings at work and providing gloves for use when handling donations.

• Conducting health and temperature checks of each team member reporting to work via an infrared no-touch thermometer.

• Sanitizing hard surfaces, including carts, with increased cleaning processes in place. We have removed baskets.

• Our fitting rooms are closed.

Goodwill says sales revenue is used for funding job training and training centers.