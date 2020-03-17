Goodwill retail stores, training centers in North Central Wisconsin to offer special shopping hour for seniors

Starting Wednesday, Goodwill officials say retail stores and training centers in North Central Wisconsin (NCW) will offer a special shopping hour for seniors who are 60 or older at 10 a.m.

According to officials, those of age will be able to shop from 10 - 11 a.m. in order to help them avoid more crowded shopping periods, and hours to the general public will be from 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. until further notice.

NCW Goodwill officials say they made the decision with the health of their team members and customers in mind, and will continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation closely in the coming weeks.