Goodwill reopening retail stores and training centers on May 26th

Goodwill of North Central Wisconsin is preparing to reopen its retail stores and job training centers on May 26, 2020.

The organization said it's ready to get back to fulfilling its mission, but the objective is to reopen safely.

“That can mean anything from making sure that our team members are safe, providing PPE, masks, gloves, temperature checks, to of course ensure that our customers are safe when they come back,” said President and CEO of Goodwill North Central Wisconsin, Chris Hess.

When the stores reopen you'll notice plexiglass at each register and stickers reminding you to practice social distancing. Goodwill said you can shop knowing it's a safe environment but you'll want to keep a “two carts length” away from others to keep both staff and other customers safe.

Employees will have health and temperature checks before work and will be required to wear a mask.

“We're going to be wearing masks, we're not requiring our customers to wear masks, but we are wearing masks for your safety and we're asking people if they're comfortable to do that for the safety of our people as well,” said Hess.

The organization, known for providing job training and job placement services, is eager to continue its work helping to eliminate barriers to employment.

“Shopping supports our mission for every purchase that people make it's an hour and a half of job training, for every donation that they donate, that's about three and a half hours of job training, so we're really excited to have people back in a safe way in our stores,” said Hess.

