Goodwill halts donations during pandemic

Donation policies are changing around the area due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

According to the Goodwill's NCW President and CEO Chris Hess, The nonprofit is currently not taking donations.

"Since the pandemic has started, we have complied with the safer-at-home act, closed all our stores and resource centers," Hess said. "We are asking the public to hold on to those donations and donate when we are reopened and it is safe to do so."

Although, the Goodwill is joining forces with Thedacare for a donation drive for PPE's.

"The heroes of this pandemic are really our healthcare providers and they are on the front lines every day," Hess said. "So we wanted to do something with a local healthcare provider to help out."

If you would like to help out, people can donate personal protective equipment to three Goodwill locations: Darboy location, Neenah location and Fox River Mall location. Those three stores are open from 10-3.