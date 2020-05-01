Goodwill back to taking drive-up donations

Good news for spring cleaners. Goodwill has reopened drop-off locations at stores and training centers across the state.

The stores are closed to shoppers, but people can drive up with their donations from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. daily.

The four Donation Express locations are also open at 575 Swan Road, De Pere; 2465 Lineville Road, Green Bay; 211 E. Ann St., Kaukauna; and 1033 W. Northland Ave., Appleton.

Safety and social distancing guidelines will be in place during donations:

• Donors are asked to remain in their vehicles until they reach the donation doors and, once they exit their vehicles, to practice social distancing by maintaining at least 6 feet of space from others.

• Donors should place items in the designated bins or boxes instead of delivering person-to-person. Donors will need to sort donations into the two labeled bins according to soft goods such as apparel, handbags, shoes, bedding and towels and hard goods such as books, décor, kitchenware, household items and artwork.

• Signage at donation drop-offs walks donors through the process.

• Online receipts are available at goodwillncw.org/donate/receipt

• All donation attendants will be wearing gloves and a mask or face covering.

Goodwill says a majority of its revenue comes from the sale of donations. That money funds job training and getting people back to work.

