Goodwill adjusts donation drop-off locations, hours in North Central Wisconsin locations

Officials say starting Thursday, May 7, multiple retail stores and training centers will have hours adjusted for non-contact donation drop-offs.

On Wednesday, Goodwill Industries announced the following retail stores and training centers will be open daily from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., unless capacity is reached earlier:

Darboy

Grand Chute

Green Bay East

Green Bay West

Lake Hallie

Marshfield

Onalaska

Oshkosh (20th Avenue)

Plover

Rhinelander

Rib Mountain

Rice Lake

Wisconsin Rapids

In addition, Donation Express locations at the following locations are also open for non-contact donation drop-offs daily from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.:

2465 Lineville Road, Green Bay

211 E. Ann Street, Kaukauna

1033 W. Northland Avenue, Appleton

At this time, the De Pere Donation Express is closed.

Officials say the changes in locations and hours will allow for Goodwill to better care for its team members, make sure team members and community members are safe, and also catch up with the donations it has received so far.

At this time, the Shiner Center and Outlet Store in Appleton are still closed for donations.

Although the following locations won't be open to the public, they will be used for sorting donations after they are held for 72 hours:

-Antigo

-Ashwaubenon

-Eau Claire

-La Crosse

-Manitowoc

-Menasha

-Menominee

-Neenah

-Oshkosh West

-Shawano

-Stevens Point

-Tomah

-Waupaca

-Weston

If you go through a non-contact donation drive-thru, the following guidelines will be in place:

-Donors are asked to stay in their vehicles until they reach the donation doors and once they exit their vehicles, to practice social distancing by staying at least six feet away.

-Donors should place items in the designated bins or boxes instead of delivering person-to-person.

-Donors will need to sort donations into the two labeled bins according to soft goods and hard goods.

-Signs will be at the drop-off locations to walk donors through the process

-Online receipts will be available at goodwillncw.org/donate/receipt