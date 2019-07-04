Good times and good causes at Fire over the Fox

Hot and humid weather couldn't stop crowds from celebrating America at the annual Fourth of July party in downtown Green Bay.

Fire over the Fox is food, drinks, games and fireworks. It's set up on the Main Street Bridge, Leicht Memorial Park, and City Deck Landing.

Fire over the Fox also boasts six stages for live music.

The celebration is capped off by a brilliant fireworks show at about 9:45 p.m.

There's more to Fire over the Fox than a big party. It's also a place for community organizations to raise some money and awareness.

Volunteers from NEW Community Shelter are staffing beverage tents on each end of the Main Street Bridge. The organization gets a portion of the money from beverage sales.

The big money comes from tips.

Shelter staff hope to top 2018's impressive total.

"We raised almost $5,000 in tips, so I think it was more like $8,000 [overall]. But it was a good day for us because we raised more in tips than in beverage sales," says Kris Olson, NEW Community Shelter.

